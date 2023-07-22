First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $69.76 and last traded at $69.61. Approximately 81,257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 88,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.51.

The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.18.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.3006 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 67,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 39,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period.

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

