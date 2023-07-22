First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $69.76 and last traded at $69.61. Approximately 81,257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 88,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.51.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.18.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.3006 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.