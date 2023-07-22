Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Short Interest Update

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 331,200 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the June 15th total of 314,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Five Point Trading Up 11.8 %

Five Point stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,474. The stock has a market cap of $519.52 million, a PE ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43. Five Point has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $4.56.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter. Five Point had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPH. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Five Point by 60.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Five Point by 15.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 25,199 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Five Point during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Five Point by 25.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 589,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 117,810 shares in the last quarter. 29.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development and medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

