Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2023

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPHGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 331,200 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the June 15th total of 314,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Five Point Trading Up 11.8 %

Five Point stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,474. The stock has a market cap of $519.52 million, a PE ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43. Five Point has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $4.56.

Five Point (NYSE:FPHGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter. Five Point had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Point

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPH. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Five Point by 60.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Five Point by 15.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 25,199 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Five Point during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Five Point by 25.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 589,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 117,810 shares in the last quarter. 29.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Point Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development and medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.