Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $104.40

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 104.40 ($1.37) and traded as low as GBX 101 ($1.32). Flowtech Fluidpower shares last traded at GBX 101.75 ($1.33), with a volume of 68,773 shares trading hands.

Flowtech Fluidpower Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £66.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,064.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 104.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 108.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stuart Watson acquired 8,965 shares of Flowtech Fluidpower stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.15 ($13,011.44). Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

About Flowtech Fluidpower

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through Flowtech, Fluidpower Group Solutions, and Fluidpower Group Service segments.

