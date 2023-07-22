Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Short Interest Down 11.4% in June

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the June 15th total of 6,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 837,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

Formula One Group stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.96. 953,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,201. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.04. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.43). Formula One Group had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.42 million. On average, research analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FWONK shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula One Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWONK. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the first quarter worth $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

See Also

