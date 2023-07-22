Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Short Interest Up 11.6% in June

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BENGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,890,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the June 15th total of 16,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of Franklin Resources stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $29.32. 2,240,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,427,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.60. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BENGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 2,465,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,997.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,955,483 shares in the company, valued at $50,248,597.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 85.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

