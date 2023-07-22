Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Short Interest Up 11.6% in June

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,890,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the June 15th total of 16,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of Franklin Resources stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $29.32. 2,240,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,427,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.60. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 2,465,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,997.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,955,483 shares in the company, valued at $50,248,597.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 85.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

