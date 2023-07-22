Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Short Interest Down 13.8% in June

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 660,400 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the June 15th total of 766,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on FLL shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Full House Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Full House Resorts news, Director Eric J. Green bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $48,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,385.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $22,060. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 52,929 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,940 shares during the period. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 190,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,558. Full House Resorts has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The stock has a market cap of $222.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.14). Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Full House Resorts will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; Grand Lodge Casino in Incline Village, Nevada; and American Place / The Temporary in Waukegan, Illinois.

