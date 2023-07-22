Fundamental Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NV Gold (CVE:NVX)

Fundamental Research restated their buy rating on shares of NV Gold (CVE:NVX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of NVX stock opened at C$0.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.43. NV Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07.

NV Gold Corporation identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the United States and Switzerland. The company explores for gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in 11 exploration projects in Nevada, as well as AngloGold-Ashanti database. It also holds interests in the Cooks Creek project located in Lander County, Nevada; the Frazier Dome project situated in Nye County, Nevada; the Swiss Permits located within the Communes of Medel/Lucmagn, Disentis/Muster, and Sumvitg in Canton Graubunden, and southeastern Switzerland; the Slumber Gold Project situated in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Green Gold project located in Pershing County, Nevada; the SW Pipe project situated in Lander County, Nevada; the Sandy Gold project located in Lyon County, Nevada; the Cone project situated in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Darby Flats Project located in Elko County, Nevada.

