Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Gaia Stock Performance
Shares of GAIA opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. Gaia has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 million, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.95.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.65 million during the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 5.42%.
Gaia Company Profile
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
