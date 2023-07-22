Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gaia Stock Performance

Shares of GAIA opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. Gaia has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 million, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.65 million during the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 5.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia

Gaia Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gaia by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 80,598 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gaia by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gaia by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Gaia by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. 31.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

