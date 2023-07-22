Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Short Interest Update

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the June 15th total of 4,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gamida Cell
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 70.1% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 96,855 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth $114,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 78.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in Gamida Cell by 9.3% in the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 79,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Gamida Cell by 107.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.24% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th.
Gamida Cell Stock Down 2.6 %
Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). As a group, analysts predict that Gamida Cell will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Gamida Cell Company Profile
Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.
