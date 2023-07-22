Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Short Interest Update

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the June 15th total of 4,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gamida Cell

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 70.1% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 96,855 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth $114,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 78.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in Gamida Cell by 9.3% in the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 79,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Gamida Cell by 107.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Gamida Cell Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of GMDA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.51. 1,412,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,385. Gamida Cell has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $3.66. The company has a market cap of $159.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). As a group, analysts predict that Gamida Cell will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.