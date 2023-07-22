Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Geberit in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Geberit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Geberit from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Geberit has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $491.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBERY opened at $55.05 on Wednesday. Geberit has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $59.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.38.

About Geberit

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

