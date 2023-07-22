Genelux Co.’s (NASDAQ:GNLX) Lock-Up Period To End on July 25th

Genelux’s (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, July 25th. Genelux had issued 2,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 26th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Genelux Price Performance

Shares of GNLX opened at $20.35 on Friday. Genelux has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $40.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genelux

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Genelux during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Genelux in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Genelux in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Genelux in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Genelux in the first quarter worth about $214,000. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genelux

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

