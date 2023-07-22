General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the June 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.3 %

GD stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $215.47. 1,148,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

