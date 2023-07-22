General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Electric Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Electric from $114.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

NYSE:GE opened at $110.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. General Electric has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $112.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.60.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

