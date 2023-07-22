Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the June 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 436,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GEL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genesis Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Genesis Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesis Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Genesis Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 117,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesis Energy Trading Down 2.8 %

GEL traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,980. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.00 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67. Genesis Energy has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $12.79.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $790.60 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading

