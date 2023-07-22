Georgian Mining (LON:GEO) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Georgian Mining Corp (LON:GEO – Get Free Report) was down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02). Approximately 439,239 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,625,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).
Georgian Mining Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.94 million and a PE ratio of -0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.45.
About Georgian Mining
Georgian Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of copper and gold properties in Georgia and Austria. The company's principal property is the Kvemo Bolnisi copper-gold project located in Georgia. It also holds interests in the Tsitsel Sopeli project; the Dambludka base and precious metal project; the Khrami project; and the David Garedji copper-gold project located in Georgia, as well as the Walchen Copper Gold VMS project situated in Austria.
