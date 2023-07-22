GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) Stock Price Up 4.2%

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG – Get Free Report) rose 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 97,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 88,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

GFG Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$26.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12.

About GFG Resources

GFG Resources Inc, an exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Goldarm Property, Pen gold, and Dore gold projects located in Ontario; and the Rattlesnake Hills gold project situated in Natrona County, Wyoming.

