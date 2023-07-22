GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Short Interest Up 6.7% in June

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the June 15th total of 2,990,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 988,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

GFL Environmental Trading Down 0.5 %

GFL traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $37.40. 987,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,334. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average is $34.35. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 1.19. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. Equities analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.82%.

GFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Institutional Trading of GFL Environmental

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFL. FMR LLC grew its position in GFL Environmental by 49.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,230,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355,067 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,545,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,214,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GFL Environmental by 67.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in GFL Environmental by 204.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,035,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

