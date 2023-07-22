Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Update

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the June 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,257,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 695,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,288,000 after purchasing an additional 318,163 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,331,000 after purchasing an additional 178,706 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 292,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 14,145 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 288,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,552,000.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:BOTZ traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $28.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,581,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,588. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average of $26.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $30.26.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

