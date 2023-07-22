GlobalData (LON:DATA) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,275.74

Shares of GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,275.74 ($16.68) and traded as low as GBX 1,240 ($16.21). GlobalData shares last traded at GBX 1,250 ($16.34), with a volume of 73,029 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,807.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 649.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,274.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,256.63.

In other news, insider Michael Danson sold 226,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.69), for a total transaction of £2,715,828 ($3,551,030.33). Insiders own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

GlobalData Plc provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; foodservices; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.

