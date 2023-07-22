Graypoint LLC Buys 312 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,132 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTX stock opened at $362.46 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $271.61 and a fifty-two week high of $367.00. The company has a market capitalization of $93.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $342.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.00.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,778,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,211,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,778,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,211,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,270,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,297 shares of company stock valued at $15,914,580 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

