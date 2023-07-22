Graypoint LLC Purchases 22 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 596 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $511.97 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.00 and a 12-month high of $572.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $476.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.48. The company has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.92 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 50.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. BNP Paribas cut MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $551.82.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.