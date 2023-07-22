Graypoint LLC Purchases 356 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,031 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,020,787,000 after purchasing an additional 527,005 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $782,393,000 after buying an additional 2,294,942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,873,375 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $579,813,000 after buying an additional 58,652 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Illumina by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $386,751,000 after acquiring an additional 351,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.68.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $190.49 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.03 and a 1 year high of $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

