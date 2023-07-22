Graypoint LLC Purchases 430 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Graypoint LLC raised its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 33.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT stock opened at $184.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.66. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $86.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMT shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.43.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

