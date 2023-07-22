Graypoint LLC Raises Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $568,264,000,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 265.1% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 118,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 86,234 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.82 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $43.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.49.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

