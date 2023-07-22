GXChain (GXC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $572.87

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. During the last week, GXChain has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $21.97 million and $572.87 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000979 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008986 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002234 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000937 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002416 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.