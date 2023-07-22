GXChain Price Tops $0.30 on Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $22.16 million and approximately $313.82 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002327 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000944 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002445 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

