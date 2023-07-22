Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,235 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,613. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR stock opened at $194.90 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.90 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.95. The company has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 24.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Marriott International from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $201.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.56.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.