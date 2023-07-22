Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $969,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Synopsys by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,273,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $467.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.00.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $454.00 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.00 and a 12 month high of $468.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a PE ratio of 76.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total transaction of $17,816,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,057,001.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,964 shares of company stock worth $60,784,338 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

