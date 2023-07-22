Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in General Motors by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,011,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $504,972,000 after acquiring an additional 921,435 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in General Motors by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,763,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $496,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $493,248,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,884,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $433,450,000 after buying an additional 1,872,986 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,644,987 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $391,737,000 after buying an additional 158,827 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. General Motors has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.57.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. General Motors’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.