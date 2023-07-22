Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Short Interest Update

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,910,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the June 15th total of 8,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HMY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.50. 1,551,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,985,780. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 0.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,627,033 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $240,371,000 after buying an additional 168,513 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 29,744,388 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $119,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079,485 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 17,459,280 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,583,000 after acquiring an additional 213,920 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 10,624,626 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,880,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Harmony Gold Mining

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Harmony Gold Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining has an average rating of “Hold”.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

