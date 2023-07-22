Head-To-Head Review: Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) and Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Free Report) and Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and Delcath Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A N/A -$10.27 million N/A N/A Delcath Systems $2.94 million 17.71 -$36.51 million ($3.73) -1.31

Profitability

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Delcath Systems.

This table compares Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and Delcath Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A -85.79% -69.69% Delcath Systems -1,212.45% N/A -158.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and Delcath Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Delcath Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 821.99%. Delcath Systems has a consensus price target of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 240.14%. Given Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. is more favorable than Delcath Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of Delcath Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Delcath Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. beats Delcath Systems on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system, a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels. The company was formerly known as Insense Medical Ltd. and changed its name to Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. in July 2020. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Ra'annana, Israel.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO is the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic ocular melanoma. The company also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device for sale under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System trade name for Melphalan or CHEMOSAT for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

