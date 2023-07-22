Head-To-Head Survey: Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) vs. Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS)

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) and Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Crane NXT has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Watts Water Technologies has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.4% of Crane NXT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of Watts Water Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Crane NXT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Watts Water Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crane NXT $3.35 billion 0.96 $401.10 million $6.50 8.71 Watts Water Technologies $1.99 billion 3.11 $251.50 million $7.80 23.76

This table compares Crane NXT and Watts Water Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Crane NXT has higher revenue and earnings than Watts Water Technologies. Crane NXT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Watts Water Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Crane NXT and Watts Water Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crane NXT 0 0 2 0 3.00 Watts Water Technologies 0 5 0 0 2.00

Crane NXT presently has a consensus price target of $71.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.42%. Watts Water Technologies has a consensus price target of $167.20, suggesting a potential downside of 9.79%. Given Crane NXT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crane NXT is more favorable than Watts Water Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Crane NXT and Watts Water Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crane NXT 13.12% 20.86% 9.01% Watts Water Technologies 13.16% 19.77% 12.87%

Dividends

Crane NXT pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Watts Water Technologies pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Crane NXT pays out 8.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Watts Water Technologies pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Watts Water Technologies has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Crane NXT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Crane NXT beats Watts Water Technologies on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crane NXT

(Get Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co. focuses on payment and merchandising technologies. It indents to offer electronic equipment and associated software leveraging extensive, and proprietary core capabilities, including payment verification and authentication, as well as automation solutions, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity enhancing software solutions. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications. It also provides heating, ventilation, and air conditioning and gas products comprising commercial boilers, and water heaters and heating solutions; hydronic and electric heating systems for under-floor radiant applications; custom heat and hot water solutions; hydronic pump groups for boiler manufacturers and alternative energy control packages; and flexible stainless steel connectors for natural and liquid propane gas in commercial food service and residential applications. In addition, the company offers drainage and water re-use products, such as drainage products and engineered rain water harvesting solutions for commercial, industrial, marine, and residential applications; and water quality products that include point-of-use and point-of-entry water filtration, conditioning, and scale prevention systems for commercial, marine, and residential applications. The company sells its products to plumbing, heating, and mechanical wholesale distributors and dealers, as well as original equipment manufacturers, specialty product distributors, and do-it-yourself and retail chains; and wholesalers and private label accounts. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in North Andover, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.