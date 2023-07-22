Hedera 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $57.78 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 21st. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0552 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.78 billion and approximately $57.78 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00046709 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00031735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013670 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000755 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,297,491,932 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,297,491,932.225967 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05531086 USD and is down -6.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 159 active market(s) with $121,717,253.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

