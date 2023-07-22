Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) PT Raised to $38.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

HP has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.36.

NYSE:HP opened at $41.15 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $54.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.67.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $769.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.49 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

