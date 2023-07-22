Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.81

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.81 and traded as high as C$15.72. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at C$15.40, with a volume of 6,451 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

Héroux-Devtek Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.82. The company has a market cap of C$518.65 million, a PE ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.72.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

Héroux-Devtek ( TSE:HRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. Héroux-Devtek had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of C$155.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$147.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 0.674989 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.