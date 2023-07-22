HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 15,436 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 188,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,436 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up 1.2% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,194,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,039,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,490 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,827,000. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,734,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.18. The stock had a trading volume of 646,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,327. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $33.32.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

