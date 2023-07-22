HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 403.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 80,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,382. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.47 and a 52 week high of $48.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.75.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

