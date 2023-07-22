HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $368,000 Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Loop Capital upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.40.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $2.29 on Friday, hitting $506.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,887,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687,095. The firm has a market cap of $471.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $479.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,844 shares of company stock worth $5,850,265 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

