HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $721,000 Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.28.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.7 %
Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.25%.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
