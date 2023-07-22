HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 175 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.71.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.82. 9,381,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,480,623. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.68. The company has a market cap of $125.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.