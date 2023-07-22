HI (HI) Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

HI (HI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 21st. HI has a total market capitalization of $5.65 million and approximately $201,589.41 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HI has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00021636 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017218 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00014057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,959.43 or 1.00010235 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00201783 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $384,544.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

