Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Short Interest Update

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the June 15th total of 4,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.07.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.84. 1,447,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,259. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $116.39 and a 52-week high of $155.02. The company has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.33.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

