holoride (RIDE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $12.52 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One holoride token can currently be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, holoride has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. holoride has a total market cap of $12.52 million and approximately $141,555.83 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,883.75 or 0.06317349 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00045941 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00020543 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00031365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013717 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000386 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01784084 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $129,836.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

