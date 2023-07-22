Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Sold by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,734,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,948,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $33,544,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,952,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,500,000 after purchasing an additional 924,321 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Hostess Brands Stock Down 0.5 %

TWNK traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.70. 981,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,585. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.62. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.61.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $345.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.44 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

