H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$11.25 by Analysts at National Bankshares

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HR.UN. TD Securities lowered their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$14.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

TSE HR.UN opened at C$10.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.25 and a beta of 1.81. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$9.87 and a 52 week high of C$13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.54.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

