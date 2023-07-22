Humanscape (HUM) Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Humanscape (HUM) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for about $0.0759 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Humanscape has a total market cap of $8.54 million and approximately $802,282.92 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Humanscape

Humanscape was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @hippocrat_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars.

