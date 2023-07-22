Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,990,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the June 15th total of 13,040,000 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HYLN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Hyliion from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hyliion from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Hyliion Stock Performance

Shares of HYLN stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.81. 830,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,234. Hyliion has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $4.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyliion

Hyliion ( NYSE:HYLN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Hyliion had a negative net margin of 7,470.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyliion will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hyliion by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,127,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,936,000 after acquiring an additional 92,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hyliion by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,149,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,130,000 after acquiring an additional 342,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hyliion by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,096,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 100,218 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyliion by 550.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,932,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,276 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyliion by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,508,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 119,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.11% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It offers battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

Further Reading

