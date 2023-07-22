Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,235,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,181,000 after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,471,000 after purchasing an additional 176,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,033,000 after purchasing an additional 287,283 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $163.83 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $102.86 and a 12-month high of $182.68. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.72 and its 200-day moving average is $153.90.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.44.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

