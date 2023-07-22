Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 234.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 94,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after acquiring an additional 65,888 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $775,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $839,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $172.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.29.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.10%.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.77.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

