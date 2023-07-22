IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Short Interest Update

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the June 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 545,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have issued reports on IMAX. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IMAX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.
Insider Buying and Selling at IMAX
In other IMAX news, CMO Denny Tu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,286.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $2,095,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,142,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Denny Tu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,286.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAX
IMAX Stock Performance
NYSE:IMAX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.41. 644,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,693. IMAX has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.55 million, a PE ratio of -137.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37.
IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. IMAX had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $86.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
About IMAX
IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IMAX
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.