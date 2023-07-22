IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Short Interest Update

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the June 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 545,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on IMAX. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IMAX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at IMAX

In other IMAX news, CMO Denny Tu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,286.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $2,095,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,142,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Denny Tu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,286.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAX

IMAX Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 164.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 42.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 11.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the third quarter worth about $152,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IMAX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.41. 644,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,693. IMAX has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.55 million, a PE ratio of -137.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. IMAX had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $86.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

